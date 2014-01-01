The Inverness Oran is a weekly newspaper publication operating in the county of Inverness, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada. The Inverness Oran has been bringing news to their community since 1976. Its goal started out and continues to be to serve and reflect the people of Inverness County.

The Inverness Oran (Inverness Communications Ltd.) releases its weekly newspaper publication every Wednesday, 52 times a year. Inverness Communications Ltd. also provides an essential service to the community by producing special publications such the annual Sunset Side Activity Guide.